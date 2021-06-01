World
COVID-19 pressure on French hospitals eases further
- Health Ministry data also showed that the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 9,848 on Tuesday against 1,211 on Monday, taking the total to 5.67 million.
01 Jun 2021
PARIS: Pressure on French hospitals eased further on Tuesday as the number of people in intensive care units with COVID-19 fell by 120 to 2,825, while the overall number of patients eased by 508 to 16,088.
There were 127 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Tuesday, compared to 126 on Monday. The total death toll stands at 109,662.
Health Ministry data also showed that the number of new coronavirus cases rose by 9,848 on Tuesday against 1,211 on Monday, taking the total to 5.67 million.
On Mondays, the case count usually drops sharply because of weekend reporting lags.
WHO approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use
COVID-19 pressure on French hospitals eases further
Pakistan launches locally developed Covid-19 vaccine 'PakVac'
KSE-100 registers highest closing in almost 4 years, goes past 48,000
US to hand Bagram base to Afghan forces in 20 days, says official
Inflation reading comes in at 10.9%
Pakistan considers stimulus package to boost economy
Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks
India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi
Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket
Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14
Philippines extends ban on inbound travel from several countries including Pakistan
Read more stories
Comments