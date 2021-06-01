World
Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people: new tally
- The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the conflict has claimed 494,438.
01 Jun 2021
BEIRUT: A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, a war monitor said Tuesday, in a new toll that includes 100,000 recently confirmed deaths.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the conflict has claimed 494,438 lives since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
