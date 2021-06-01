ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people: new tally

  • The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the conflict has claimed 494,438.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

BEIRUT: A decade of war in Syria has left nearly half a million people dead, a war monitor said Tuesday, in a new toll that includes 100,000 recently confirmed deaths.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the conflict has claimed 494,438 lives since it erupted in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Syria anti government protests Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed deaths.

