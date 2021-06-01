ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
ASL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.21%)
AVN 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.12%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.54%)
EPCL 50.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.6%)
FCCL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.78%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
FFL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.71%)
HUBC 79.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.66%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.21%)
MLCF 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.62%)
PAEL 34.58 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.93%)
PIBTL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.89%)
POWER 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.7%)
PPL 93.22 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.77%)
PRL 26.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.23%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.29%)
TRG 175.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.42%)
UNITY 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.93%)
BR100 5,256 Increased By ▲ 29.7 (0.57%)
BR30 27,390 Increased By ▲ 65.42 (0.24%)
KSE100 48,087 Increased By ▲ 191.07 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,682 Increased By ▲ 79.45 (0.41%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Lebanon crisis among world's worst since 1850s: World Bank

  • "The increasingly dire socio-economic conditions risk systemic national failings with regional and potentially global effects," the World Bank said.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

BEIRUT: Lebanon's economic collapse is likely to rank among the the world's worst financial crises since the mid-19th century, the World Bank said in a damning report released Tuesday.

The report predicts that Lebanon's economy will shrink by close to 10 percent in 2021 and stresses there is "no clear turning point in the horizon".

Lebanon defaulted on its debt last year, the currency lost around 85 percent of its value and poverty is devastating a country once seen as a beacon of prosperity in the region.

"The economic and financial crisis is likely to rank in the top 10, possibly top 3, most severe crisis episodes globally since the mid-nineteenth century," the report said.

The latest World Bank Lebanon Economic Monitor report, entitled "Lebanon Sinking: To the Top 3", said such brutal economic collapses are usually the result of war.

The complete meltdown of Lebanon's economy over the past 18 months is widely blamed on corruption and mismanagement by the country's hereditary political elite.

"Policy responses by Lebanon's leadership to these challenges have been highly inadequate," the report says.

Lebanon's ruling class has failed to act on the country's worst emergency in a generation, which was compounded by the coronavirus pandemic and a devastating explosion at Beirut port last August.

"The increasingly dire socio-economic conditions risk systemic national failings with regional and potentially global effects," the World Bank said.

The International Monetary Fund has offered assistance but the country's political barons have failed to even form a government that could deliver the reforms on which foreign aid is conditioned.

"Subject to extraordinarily high uncertainty, real GDP is projected to contract by a further 9.5 percent in 2021," according to the World Bank, dashing any hopes of a quick recovery.

According to the monetary institution, the economy contracted by 6.7 percent in 2019 and 20.3 percent in 2020.

World Bank Lebanon Horizonte Lebanon's economic collapse

Lebanon crisis among world's worst since 1850s: World Bank

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters