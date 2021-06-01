ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Smoking serious threat to health: Firdous

Recorder Report 01 Jun 2021

LAHORE: A webinar titled 'commit to quit' was held here at the Government College University Lahore on Monday in connection with the World No Tobacco Day under the auspices of the University's Anti-Narcotics Society and Disease Awareness and Prevention Society.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was the chief guest at the webinar hosted by GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, while students and teachers attended it online via zoom.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said smoking or use of tobacco in any form is a serious threat to human health; it causes cancer, lungs diseases, heart attacks and diabetes in early ages. She said increasing trend of smoking amongst the younger generation was a matter of serious concern and it was the collective social responsibility of the media, educational institutions, government and parents to come forward to check the unhealthy activities.

In reply to questions by students, Dr. Firdous said that there was a complete ban on telecasting smoking or use of taboo scenes in dramas and films, but there was a need to ensure effective check on this ban by the sensor board and other government institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Firdous Ashiq Awan anti narcotics society Asghar Zaidi human health World No Tobacco Day

Smoking serious threat to health: Firdous

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

‘Massive’ vaccination drive to be launched: Umar

Gwadar Port, Free Zone: Projects likely to generate $10bn activity

Ryanair passenger jet makes emergency landing in Berlin

POL products’ prices stay unchanged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.