Smoking serious threat to health: Firdous

LAHORE: A webinar titled 'commit to quit' was held here at the Government College University Lahore on Monday in connection with the World No Tobacco Day under the auspices of the University's Anti-Narcotics Society and Disease Awareness and Prevention Society.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was the chief guest at the webinar hosted by GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi, while students and teachers attended it online via zoom.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said smoking or use of tobacco in any form is a serious threat to human health; it causes cancer, lungs diseases, heart attacks and diabetes in early ages. She said increasing trend of smoking amongst the younger generation was a matter of serious concern and it was the collective social responsibility of the media, educational institutions, government and parents to come forward to check the unhealthy activities.

In reply to questions by students, Dr. Firdous said that there was a complete ban on telecasting smoking or use of taboo scenes in dramas and films, but there was a need to ensure effective check on this ban by the sensor board and other government institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021