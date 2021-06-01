PARTLY FACETIOUS: What's dangerous?

"Too much exposure is dangerous..."

"Agreed, too much exposure to the sun is a known cause of skin cancer."

"Melania Trump, the former First Lady of the US said early in her modeling career, when she was a teenager, she really took care of her skin, she didn't get too much sun exposure, and she moisturized..."

"Certainly doesn't apply to our First Lady."

"You know technically it is the President's wife who is the country's first lady and not the prime minister's wife..."

"We are not a people who give too much importance to technicalities - I mean the constitution says the Council of Common Interest must meet once every..."

"Blah, blah, blah, blah..."

"How can you possibly dismiss a clause of the sacred constitution of this country and..."

"Name one administration that didn't!"

"That's true, anyway going back to too much exposure I wasn't referring to the sun."

"Exposure to education/knowledge... It give me great pleasure and pride to inform you that the First Gentleman and his First Lady are both devoting themselves to knowledge dissemination - Bushra Bibi took the media with her as she went to see a library this weekend, a rather sparsely stocked library but it's a start, and The Khan is going to or has already set up a Medina ki riyasat PhD programme that would facilitate implementation and..."

"Speaking of implementation all ye naysayers the growth rate is 4 percent so eat your heart out."

"I still cannot make ends meet..."

"Enroll in the Ehsaas programme - the fourth bestest programme in the world."

"Not eligible."

"Then shut up, anyway going back to exposure..."

"You don't mean indecent exposure do you?"

"Good heavens not in the Islamic Republic...OK, let me clarify The Khan needs to give some space to his beat reporters - I mean they have to cover two to three events every day ( what with cutting ribbons and more ribbons and speaking on every occasion) but to start speaking on a Sunday as well is...is..."

"Hmmm...I reckon it's a measure of lack of government policies to protect journalists..."

"Don't be facetious."

