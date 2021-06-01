ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Farmers' associations warn of 'besieging' Punjab Assembly

Recorder Report 01 Jun 2021

LAHORE: The growers organizations have warned to besiege the Punjab Assembly if the non-payment of delayed payment to sugarcane growers by the sugar factories is not made a cognizable offence in the proposed Punjab Sugar Factories (Control) bill laid down in the provincial assembly.

They also demanded that an inquiry be conducted into the earlier 'secret' passage of an anti-farmer amendments which were later take back by introducing the bill in the Punjab Assembly afresh.

Farmers Associates Pakistan (FAP) CEO Afaq Tiwana, Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) President Khalid Khokhar, Punjab Water Council Convener Farooq Bajwa, Kissan Bachao Tehrik's Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Ahmad Wattoo of Insaf Lawyers Forum and others while addressing a joint press conference here on Monday expressed their concerns over the passage of an earlier bill on the subject. "We have checked from many provincial legislators who say that the bill was not laid in the Assembly. We demand "Assembly ko izzat do", they added.

They demanded that anti-farmer clauses be removed from the present bill laid in the assembly, offences under the Sugar Factories Act 1950 be made cognizable and non-bailable and heavy penalties be incorporated in it. "Without it, the exploitation of mills will not stop," they warned.

They said payment be made within 15 days of the supply of sugarcane to the mill through the bank accounts. Forum of cane commissioner for dispute/claim settlement of the farmers be restored.

The lawyers' representative said they stand with their farmers. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to protect the rights of growers by promulgating ordinance which saw timely reaping of sugarcane and sowing of wheat which led to record production.

Later, representative and members of these growers' bodies also staged a protest in front of the Lahore Press Club to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

Appreciating the promulgation of Sugar Factories (Control) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020, the growers said that before this ordinance sugar mills used to deduct up to 29% from the weight of sugarcane. Acreage under sugarcane is around 20 lakhs. "If average produce is taken 700, total deduction illegally made from the farmers in the year 2017-18 was of Rs73 billions. Situation in other years was also almost same," they claimed.

Sugar mill delayed the payments of growers. The needy farmers were forced to sell their CPRs at commission up to 15%. Almost 50% growers had to pay this commission or deduction. Thus an amount of Rs20 billion was defrauded on this count. The mills did not pay the 11% mark up on delayed payments. 50% payment was delayed for at least one month. An amount of Rs1.25 billion was defrauded on this count, the growers alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab assembly Farmers Imran Khan sugar mill Punjab Sugar Factories

Farmers' associations warn of 'besieging' Punjab Assembly

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

‘Massive’ vaccination drive to be launched: Umar

Gwadar Port, Free Zone: Projects likely to generate $10bn activity

Ryanair passenger jet makes emergency landing in Berlin

POL products’ prices stay unchanged

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.