Record wheat production

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister” carried by the newspaper on Sunday. According to it, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Fakhar Imam has said the country has witnessed record production of wheat, rice, maize, onion and pulses this year. The country has produced 27.3 million tonnes of wheat this year, while last year’s wheat production was of 25.3 million tonnes.

That the country witnessing a record production of wheat in particular is a good news. This year’s wheat production is 2 million tonnes more than previous year’s. Unfortunately, however, it has been learnt that the government has decided to import a good quantity of this essential item. Does it mean that the record production of wheat in the country will not be sufficient to bridge the supply-demand gap?

RIFFAT HUSAIN (ISLAMABAD)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021