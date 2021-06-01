ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
CM inaugurates ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par’ programme

Recorder Report 01 Jun 2021

LAHORE: Inaugurating the “Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par” programme Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday this initiative is unique governance model, which will improve the service delivery mechanism along with provision of facilities at the grassroots.

The CM also launched the khidmat app at his office. ACS, Commissioner Lahore and the secretary local bodies department apprised the CM about salient features of the programme.

Giving the details, the CM said the programme will, initially, be of three weeks’ duration; streets, bazaars and localities will be cleansed and garbage will be removed from roads. Similarly, banners and wall chalking will be cleaned, he said and added that dysfunctional street lights will also be repaired. Special attention will be paid to improving drainage and water supply facilities in the second week, he said. Sewerage pipes will be cleaned and open manholes will be covered, the CM further stated. Along with it, government buildings will also be cleaned and painted along with beautification of parks, greenbelts, roundabouts and chowks; he said and continued that BHUs and RHCs will be cleaned as well.

The CM announced to involve civil society members, locals and tiger force to augment the exercise and disclosed that field activities will be monitored through an application. Public feedback will also be collected to gauge the performance, he said. The districts will be categorized according to their performance, he continued.

The CM emphasised that public service is the government’s core agenda and Punjab is not oblivious of this duty; all the services are provided at the doorsteps of the people and the programme will sensitise the citizens that the government is committed to resolving their problems. The people can download the AC karkardagi app and khidmat aap ki dehleez par app from the play store. Meanwhile, a dashboard is also developed and resolution of complaints, lodged through this dashboard, will determine the districts’ performance, concluded the CM.

Moreover, the CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Khush Akhtar Subhani, MPA. In a message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

