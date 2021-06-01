CM inaugurates ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par’ programme

LAHORE: Inaugurating the “Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par” programme Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday this initiative is unique governance model, which will improve the service delivery mechanism along with provision of facilities at the grassroots.

The CM also launched the khidmat app at his office. ACS, Commissioner Lahore and the secretary local bodies department apprised the CM about salient features of the programme.

Giving the details, the CM said the programme will, initially, be of three weeks’ duration; streets, bazaars and localities will be cleansed and garbage will be removed from roads. Similarly, banners and wall chalking will be cleaned, he said and added that dysfunctional street lights will also be repaired. Special attention will be paid to improving drainage and water supply facilities in the second week, he said. Sewerage pipes will be cleaned and open manholes will be covered, the CM further stated. Along with it, government buildings will also be cleaned and painted along with beautification of parks, greenbelts, roundabouts and chowks; he said and continued that BHUs and RHCs will be cleaned as well.

The CM announced to involve civil society members, locals and tiger force to augment the exercise and disclosed that field activities will be monitored through an application. Public feedback will also be collected to gauge the performance, he said. The districts will be categorized according to their performance, he continued.

The CM emphasised that public service is the government’s core agenda and Punjab is not oblivious of this duty; all the services are provided at the doorsteps of the people and the programme will sensitise the citizens that the government is committed to resolving their problems. The people can download the AC karkardagi app and khidmat aap ki dehleez par app from the play store. Meanwhile, a dashboard is also developed and resolution of complaints, lodged through this dashboard, will determine the districts’ performance, concluded the CM.

Moreover, the CM has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Khush Akhtar Subhani, MPA. In a message, the CM has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

