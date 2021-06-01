THE RUPEE: Mixed patterns

KARACHI: On Monday, PKR exhibited mixed movement. It went up against USD in inter-bank while going down in open market going below 155. It also went down against AED and SR while remaining unchanged against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the inter-bank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 154.10 and 154.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last week’s rates closing at 154.60 and 155.10 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.80 and 42.05 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.85 and 41.10 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 154.60 Open Offer Rs 155.10 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Monday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 154.10 Offer Rate Rs 154.20 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee showed strength as it appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the open currency market on Monday.

Following lack of the buying spree, the greenback commenced trading on a negative note and remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session. As a result, the dollar’s buying and selling rates slid from previous closing trend of Rs 154.60 and Rs 155.90 to Rs 154.50 and Rs 155.70 respectively, local currency dealers said.

On the other hand, the national currency witnessed depreciation in its worth versus the pound sterling. The pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Friday’s closing of Rs 217.50 and Rs 219.00 to Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee recovered 60 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs155.40(buying) and Rs 155.50(selling) against the last rate of Rs156(buying) and Rs 156.10(selling). It closed at Rs155.40(buying) and Rs 155.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

