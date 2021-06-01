Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
01 Jun 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 31, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
1,529,124,489 818,051,542 35,770,810,216 19,735,503,234
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,823,633,958 (2,397,324,165) 426,309,792
Local Individuals 27,495,191,706 (27,234,792,555) 260,399,150
Local Corporates 11,261,607,647 (11,948,316,591) (686,708,942)
===============================================================================
