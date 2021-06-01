KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (May 31, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 1,529,124,489 818,051,542 35,770,810,216 19,735,503,234 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,823,633,958 (2,397,324,165) 426,309,792 Local Individuals 27,495,191,706 (27,234,792,555) 260,399,150 Local Corporates 11,261,607,647 (11,948,316,591) (686,708,942) ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021