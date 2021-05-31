ANL 31.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.6%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.63%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.12%)
AVN 89.25 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.93%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
BYCO 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.22%)
DGKC 128.45 Increased By ▲ 6.95 (5.72%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (4%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.73%)
FFL 17.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
HASCOL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.54%)
HUBC 78.95 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.22%)
HUMNL 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.19%)
JSCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.18%)
KAPCO 40.65 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.01%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.92%)
MLCF 47.14 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.15%)
PAEL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.9%)
PIBTL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.08%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.93%)
PPL 91.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.04%)
PRL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
PTC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.76%)
SILK 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.43%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
TRG 176.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.37%)
UNITY 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.2%)
WTL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (16.5%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 91.61 (1.79%)
BR30 27,213 Increased By ▲ 551.17 (2.07%)
KSE100 47,823 Increased By ▲ 696.21 (1.48%)
KSE30 19,580 Increased By ▲ 280.13 (1.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Turkey's lira make strong come-back from all-time lows

  • The currency was on course to log its best month this year.
Reuters 31 May 2021

Turkey's lira rose almost 1% on Monday, while an index of emerging market currencies was set for the best monthly performance this year, with the South African rand looking to post its biggest monthly rise in a year.

MSCI's index of EM currencies marked its fourth straight session of hitting a new all-time high, with volumes low owing to a market holiday in the United States and Britain.

It was up for the seventh straight session - the longest such streak since mid-February. On the month, the index was up 2%, the biggest gain since November last year.

Turkey's lira made a strong come-back, up almost 1%, from all-time lows. Data on Monday showed Turkey's economy grew a more-than-expected 7% year-on-year in the first quarter, as pandemic restrictions did not temper hot retail sales, exports and manufacturing.

But, given Turkey had to impose a fresh lockdown in the second quarter due to the pandemic, the first quarter is already out of date, said Commerzbank analysts.

"Still, markets do not doubt that output growth will rebound strongly again in Q3... Yet, the lira's disastrous long-term track record of the past ten years was established against this positive growth background," they said.

The lira is one of the worst performing EM currencies this month, down 2%. The currency is seen as more vulnerable to shocks due to policy missteps and diminished central bank credibility.

South Africa's rand rose 0.3% on Monday, taking the monthly gain so far to about 5.5%, the best among major EM peers across geographies.

Market experts expect resource-rich South Africa's currency to track rises in commodity prices as biggest importer China's economy improves. But the African nation's economic standing and rising COVID-19 cases which are forcing movement curbs have cast doubts on the performance.

Russia's rouble was at a 2-1/2 month high with oil prices also on the rise.

The currency was on course to log its best month this year.

In neighbouring Belarus, the rouble rose for the first time in four sessions.

Russia will defend Belarus and help it if the European Union imposes economic sanctions on Minsk over the grounding of a plane and arrest of a dissident blogger, the RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying.

Russian stocks lost 0.2%, underperforming a 1% rise to one-month highs for the broader EM stocks index. The decline was led by material stocks after First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said Russian metals producers may face a demand to pay 100 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) in additional tax.

