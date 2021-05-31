ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.63%)
ASL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.08%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.64%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
BYCO 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.5%)
DGKC 128.11 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (5.44%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.09%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.92%)
FFL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
HASCOL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.35%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.41%)
HUMNL 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.94%)
JSCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
KAPCO 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.13%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.85%)
MLCF 46.98 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (3.8%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.74%)
PIBTL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.93%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.93%)
PPL 91.55 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.83%)
PRL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
PTC 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
SILK 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.43%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.92%)
TRG 175.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
UNITY 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.22%)
WTL 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (13.13%)
BR100 5,212 Increased By ▲ 85.16 (1.66%)
BR30 27,193 Increased By ▲ 531.42 (1.99%)
KSE100 47,767 Increased By ▲ 640.45 (1.36%)
KSE30 19,552 Increased By ▲ 252.02 (1.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Business Recorder Logo
May 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

ECB's Visco says ECB will counter any unjustified rise in interest rates

  • The change would be "clearer and would reinforce the anchoring of medium and long-term inflation expectations," he said.
Reuters 31 May 2021

ROME: Economic recovery prospects in the euro zone remain uncertain and the European Central Bank will counter any strong rises in interest rates that are not justified by economic conditions, governing council member Ignazio Visco said on Monday.

Visco, the governor of the Bank of Italy, said in a speech in Rome that the 2008-2009 financial crisis had shown the risks of premature withdrawal of monetary stimulus.

In the current situation "uncertainty over the timing and the strength of the recovery require that financial conditions remain supportive for a long time," he told the Bank of Italy's annual assembly.

"Large and persistent rises in interest rates are not justified by the current economic prospects and will be countered," Visco said, adding that the ECB was ready to make "full use of its already defined bond-buying programme."

In other remarks, Visco urged the ECB to adopt a symmetrical inflation target of 2%, saying this would be "clearer" than the current policy aiming for inflation close to but below 2%.

The change would be "clearer and would reinforce the anchoring of medium and long-term inflation expectations," he said.

Turning to Italy, the central bank chief said several Italian banks, mainly small ones, had structural weaknesses and should "urgently" reconsider their business model.

Any bank failures "will be handled trying to ensure that the lenders "exit the market in the most orderly way possible," he said.

ECB European Central Bank economic recovery Ignazio Visco

ECB's Visco says ECB will counter any unjustified rise in interest rates

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 death toll in nearly two months

Pakistan starts Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible age groups from June 3

Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade

FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties

Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM

Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit

Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend

Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme

SECP reduces number of forms for companies to 25

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters