ANL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.51%)
ASC 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.23%)
ASL 24.52 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.83%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.64%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.98%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (7.51%)
EPCL 50.33 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.82%)
FCCL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.17%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.88%)
FFL 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
HASCOL 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.6%)
HUMNL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.81%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.63%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.92%)
MLCF 48.35 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (6.83%)
PAEL 33.86 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.23%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (9.58%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.32%)
PRL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
PTC 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.06%)
SNGP 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.92%)
TRG 177.45 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.05%)
UNITY 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
WTL 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (17.51%)
BR100 5,236 Increased By ▲ 109.16 (2.13%)
BR30 27,346 Increased By ▲ 684.21 (2.57%)
KSE100 47,975 Increased By ▲ 848.89 (1.8%)
KSE30 19,656 Increased By ▲ 356.31 (1.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
China lifts yuan midpoint to new 3 year high, basket index at highest since 2016

  • The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3682 per dollar prior to the market open.
Reuters 31 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a new three-year high against the dollar on Monday, with its trade-weighted basket index touching the loftiest level since 2016.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3682 per dollar prior to the market open, 176 pips or 0.28% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3858 on Friday. It was the strongest guidance rate since May 17, 2018.

The firmer fixing also pushed the trade-weighted yuan basket index up to 98.22, the highest since March 29, 2016. Markets had widely believed that the 98 mark represented the ceiling for the yuan's basket index - a too high reading for the index could disadvantage the yuan on exchange rates versus its trading partners.

Yuan Yen China's central bank Dollar PBOC

