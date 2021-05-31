Markets
China lifts yuan midpoint to new 3 year high, basket index at highest since 2016
- The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3682 per dollar prior to the market open.
31 May 2021
SHANGHAI: China's central bank lifted its official yuan midpoint to a new three-year high against the dollar on Monday, with its trade-weighted basket index touching the loftiest level since 2016.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3682 per dollar prior to the market open, 176 pips or 0.28% firmer than the previous fix of 6.3858 on Friday. It was the strongest guidance rate since May 17, 2018.
The firmer fixing also pushed the trade-weighted yuan basket index up to 98.22, the highest since March 29, 2016. Markets had widely believed that the 98 mark represented the ceiling for the yuan's basket index - a too high reading for the index could disadvantage the yuan on exchange rates versus its trading partners.
Kuwait resumes visas for Pakistanis after a decade
China lifts yuan midpoint to new 3 year high, basket index at highest since 2016
FY22 budget: Tarin hints at approaching opposition parties
Trade with India tantamount to treason with Kashmiris: PM
Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting
World leaders call for action, inclusion at Seoul climate summit
Ministry may pay first instalment to 35 IPPs by weekend
Five leading export bodies contest new export scheme
SECP reduces number of forms for companies to 25
Netanyahu’s grip on power loosens as rival moves to unseat him
Govt approves aviation co’s licence without proper info
Ogra recommends increase in POL products’ prices
Read more stories
Comments