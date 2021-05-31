ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.11%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.54%)
AVN 88.60 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (5.16%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.35%)
BYCO 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.74%)
DGKC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (7.51%)
EPCL 49.52 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.16%)
FCCL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.74%)
FFBL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.84%)
FFL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.56%)
HASCOL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.3%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.6%)
HUMNL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.81%)
JSCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.74%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.63%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.63%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.99%)
MLCF 47.90 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (5.83%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.35%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (7.38%)
PPL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
PRL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.02%)
PTC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.06%)
SNGP 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.27%)
TRG 176.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.48%)
UNITY 45.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.4%)
WTL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (13.8%)
BR100 5,228 Increased By ▲ 100.74 (1.96%)
BR30 27,233 Increased By ▲ 571.51 (2.14%)
KSE100 47,934 Increased By ▲ 807.75 (1.71%)
KSE30 19,641 Increased By ▲ 341.6 (1.77%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Australia shares track Wall Street higher, bullion shines

  • Software firm Nuix Ltd shed 13% to hit a record low and lead losses on the benchmark on slashing its full-year revenue forecast.
Reuters 31 May 2021

Australian stocks edged higher on Monday, as markets caught the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street after investors tempered fears of inflationary pressure, while strong commodity prices lifted local miners and gold shares.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.2% at 7,188.6 points by 0028 GMT, after closing 1.2% higher at a record peak on Friday.

Sentiment was helped by Wall Street's higher finish on Friday as investors shrugged off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading.

Gold stocks rose 1.6% to lead gains as the bullion popped above the $1,900 mark after data showed US consumer prices surged in April and boosted bullion's appeal as an inflation hedge.

Gold miners Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources added 1.5% and 1.8%, respectively.

Mining stocks added 0.7%, with index heavyweights Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals all rising between 0.4% and 1.6%.

Iron ore futures had closed firmer on Friday after top steel producer China's statements on steel output plans sparked worries of a tight supply.

Banking stocks were up 0.2%, with the "big four" lenders gaining between 0.1% to 0.2%.

Bucking the trend, energy stocks lost nearly 1.3% even as oil prices ended at two-year peaks on Friday.

Software firm Nuix Ltd shed 13% to hit a record low and lead losses on the benchmark on slashing its full-year revenue forecast.

Link Administration Holdings, PEXA's largest shareholder, fell 4.9% after the company said it would take the online real estate firm public instead of accepting KKR & Co's takeover bid for the unit.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% to 12,228.37 points with cancer diagnostics firm Pacific Edge Ltd being the top performer on the bourse.

In other markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3% at 29,065.02 and S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 4.8 points, or 0.11%.

