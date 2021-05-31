ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.35%)
ASL 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
AVN 88.79 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (5.39%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.85%)
BYCO 11.26 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.55%)
DGKC 129.61 Increased By ▲ 8.11 (6.67%)
EPCL 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.43%)
FCCL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
FFBL 26.54 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.88%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.3%)
HUBC 79.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.41%)
HUMNL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.81%)
JSCL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.63%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.99%)
MLCF 47.42 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (4.77%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.35%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.74%)
PPL 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.99%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.18%)
PTC 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.06%)
SNGP 47.45 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (3.38%)
TRG 176.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.38%)
UNITY 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
WTL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (13.47%)
BR100 5,217 Increased By ▲ 90.47 (1.76%)
BR30 27,170 Increased By ▲ 508.68 (1.91%)
KSE100 47,888 Increased By ▲ 761.69 (1.62%)
KSE30 19,618 Increased By ▲ 318.37 (1.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Suns bounce back to level West series with Lakers 2-2

  • LeBron James scored a team-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who had to play half the game without eight time NBA All-Star Davis.
AFP 31 May 2021

LOS ANGELES: Chris Paul overcame an injured shoulder and Jae Crowder busted out of a playoff slump Sunday as the Phoenix Suns took a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost Anthony Davis to another injury.

Paul had 18 points and nine assists while Crowder delivered 17 points as half a dozen players finished in double figures for the Suns, who clawed their way level at 2-2 in the Western Conference best-of-seven playoff series against the reigning NBA champions.

Paul had to plead with the coaching staff to get into the game but the move paid off as Paul had his best game of the first-round series after injuring his shoulder in game one.

Paul said Suns coach Monty Williams was going to sit him but Paul said he petitioned, "Give me a couple of minutes, see what I can do."

Crowder also had his best game so far, scoring 17 points, the same number he scored in games two and three combined. Crowder grabbed seven rebounds in front of a pandemic-limited crowd of 8,000 at the Staples Center.

Heading into game four, Crowder had made just 7-of-27 shots and was 2-of-20 from three-point range.

Devin Booker scored 17 points, Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points and a team high 17 rebounds, Cameron Payne netted 13 and Mikal Bridges tallied 11 for the Suns, who can take their first lead of the series with a win in game five on Tuesday.

Two-time all-star Booker was also able to keep his emotions in check after being tossed out of game three for delivering a stiff two-handed shove to the Lakers' Dennis Schroder late in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James scored a team-high 25 points and had 12 rebounds for the Lakers, who had to play half the game without eight time NBA All-Star Davis.

Davis fell hard and went to the locker room with an apparent groin injury. Davis finished with just six points after leading Los Angeles in scoring in game three with 34.

