Punjab barrages: Buzdar invites PPP Sindh MPs to witness data reporting

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has invited the parliamentarians of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) from Sindh to visit the barrages of Punjab and witness data reporting system of the water scarcity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister said that in the present scenario, Punjab strongly demands to appoint impartial observes on the barrages of Sindh and Punjab. He hoped that this will greatly help to get error-free data of water discharge as well as equitable distribution of water scarcity among both the provinces.

While inviting the PPP, Buzdar said he wants the parliamentarians to personally observe how the Punjab government is making the water discharge reporting system transparent. He wished that the PPP government would also invite the parliamentarians from Punjab to visit barrages in Sindh so that they could also observe in detail the condition of their barrages, distribution of water and reporting system.

“We will have to come out of cocoons for resolving this issue,” he the CM said and assured farmers in Punjab for resolving their water-related problems as soon as possible. “Despite the severe water shortage in the province, I will make all every possible effort to redress the grievances of farmers on priority basis,” he pledged.

