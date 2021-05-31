Minister takes notice of torture incident in Gujranwala

ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine Sunday took notice of an incident of torture of a labourer by a workshop owner in Gujranwala.

A young labourer, named M Bilal, reported tortured on the allegation of theft by the workshop owner Zahid.

Bilal’s father had appealed to the minister for justice and protection as the owner of the workshop was an influential person.

Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine directed the CPO Gujranwala to lodged an FIR against the culprit and get the young man admitted to a hospital for medical facilities. He directed the CPO to submit a detailed inquiry report within a week.

