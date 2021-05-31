ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Public sector institutions: Balochistan to install solar energy system

APP 31 May 2021

QUETTA: Balochistan government has planned to install solar energy system in various government departments including health, education, agriculture among others in the next financial year 2021-22.

The installation of solar energy system in primary healthcare centers in areas which were not connected to the national grid would be done in the next public sector development programme, an official of Balochistan government told APP.

The newly established Medical Emergency Response Centers (MERCs) at the highways of the province would also be connected with solar energy sources, he added.

He said the project of installation of solar street lights in the main cities of the province was also under consideration.

The Balochistan government was working to provide solar system to Mosques and public places of the province, he added.

The chief minister has also directed to make sure conversion over solar energy of off-grid high schools in the hot areas of the province.

The government would also create technical posts for the project.

The government was working to convert water Tube-wells on solar technology in the province in order to save energy, besides enhancing water supply in the area.

Balochistan government has been planning to launch small scale power projects under Roshan Balochistan programme which would be handed over to Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO).

The energy generated from the small scale power projects could be used for street lights and water supply tube wells, he told. Under Roshan Balochistan programme, power supply projects would be formulated at a specific location in off-grid areas which would benefit the people of the far-flung area.

In the renewable energy projects of 2021-22, the provision of solar energy system to 10,000 homes of poor people and the installation of 500 MW wind plants has also been planned under the initiative of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

