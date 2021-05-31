PM tasks FBR chief to probe bogus notices to banks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has assigned an investigation to the Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to verify whether the tax officials in Lahore are issuing bogus notices to banks to seek taxpayer’s bank’s statements without taking approval of the competent authority.

A victim of FBR’s field formation lodged a complaint with the PM-Citizen Portal through Lahore-based lawyer Waheed Shahzad Butt to Prime Minister against a senior Member FBR, CIR CTO Lahore, ACIR CTO Lahore & other allies, alleging cheating, deception, blatant violation of protocols/sop (s), and extreme misuse of powers provided by the legislature under sections 176 & 177 Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 to FBR officials.

PM office has timely forwarded the complaint to the FBR for investigation which has been received and acknowledged by the FBR.

It has been alleged in the written complaint to the Prime Minister, the account-holders secret data at stake solely at the whims of some FBR field officials, who are issuing fake/tampered/fraud notice/letters to the banks under section 176 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 without any fear of accountability, complainant accused.

The victim further accused “the concerned authorities were approached repeatedly verbally as well as in writing to unmask one of the biggest conspiracies with the taxpayers of Pakistan, FBR and above all with the banking system of Pakistan, without any fear of accountability but all in vain. It has been accused in the complaint that a tax official of the CTO Lahore ACIR has issued fake/tampered/fraud letters/notices letter No. 271/04 dated 21.05.2021, 756/J dated 22.03.2021, 243/04 dated 21.05.2021 to some banks of victim taxpayer to provide bank statements for tax years pertaining to period 01.07.2015 to 30.06.2020. Astonishedly, the assessments for the Tax Years have already been completed well before time (21.05.2021) and also merged into orders passed by the competent appellate forums but, tax official was seeking past bank statements of the taxpayers. The FBR has been requested to remove/transfer tax employees to any other post, wherein there is no interaction with the rights of taxpayers of Pakistan who are seeking lawful refunds from FBR, victim accused.

