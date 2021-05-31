Ukraine’s ambassador to Thailand dies on beach island

BANGKOK: Ukraine’s ambassador to Thailand died early Sunday on the southern beach island of Koh Lipe while on vacation with his son, police said, with the cause of death still undetermined.

Andrii Beshta is a 45-year-old career diplomat who was appointed as Ukraine’s ambassador in Thailand in 2016.

The National Police said Sunday Beshta was found dead around 5:30 am (2230 GMT) in his room at a hotel resort in Koh Lipe, an idyllic beach island popular with travellers for its crystal-blue waters.

“Preliminary investigations showed no signs of him being attacked, no signs of a raid or violence,” said a statement attributed to National Police deputy spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen.