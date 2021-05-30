World
China administered 620.97mn doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of March 29
- According to data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday.
30 May 2021
BEIJING: China administered 17.98 million COVID-19 vaccine doses on May 29, bringing the total number administered to 620.97 million, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday.
