World
UK PM Johnson married fiancée in secret ceremony on Saturday
- The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral.
30 May 2021
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, his office said on Sunday, confirming media reports.
"The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said. "The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer."
