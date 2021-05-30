Business & Finance
UK's Vodafone to build research centre in Dresden
- Dresden was selected over seven other sites, Vodafone said.
Updated 30 May 2021
BERLIN: British telecoms group Vodafone will build a global research and development centre for 5G and 6G technologies and for automotive solutions in Dresden, Germany, it said on Sunday.
The world's second largest mobile operator aims to develop new applications in the fields of smart mobility, farming and chemistry and create around 200 jobs at the site, the statement said.
Dresden was selected over seven other sites, Vodafone said.
Economic reforms to be backed by political will, assures Tarin
UK's Vodafone to build research centre in Dresden
Pakistan reports 2,697 new Covid infections, 56 deaths in 24 hours
Pakistan sets new record as over 0.3 million people administered Covid jabs on May 29, tweets Umar
Matriculation, intermediate: Provinces asked to restart classes from tomorrow
Biden administration seeks economic, social aid for Pakistan in its first budget
FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal
Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development
Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister
DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt
PDM rejects electoral reforms
People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz
Read more stories
Comments