11 killed, 13 hurt as van plunges into ravine near Kohala

MUZAFFARABAD: At least 11 people including three children were killed and 13 others sustained injuries after a passenger van fell into a ravine in Shadara area near Kohala of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the ill-fated van was travelling from Rawalpindi to Chakothi when it met the accident. On getting information, rescue teams and ambulances reached the site and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital. The police said those killed in the accident include three children.

Police said that the bodies of three were shifted to Abbas Institute of Medical Sciences while five to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Eight passengers died on the spot while others succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Expressing sadness over the loss of lives, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider summoned a report about the cause of the accident from the authorities concerned.

He instructed that the injured be given the best possible medical aid.