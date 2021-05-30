LHC sets up bench to hear bail matter of Capt Safdar

LAHORE: Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) here on Saturday constituted a division bench to hear bail matter of Capt Muhammad Safdar (Retd) son in law of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

The bench headed by Justice Mrs Aliya Neelam would proceed with the bail matter on June 03. The court had called report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and restraint it from arresting Capt Safdar (Retd).

Safdar in his bail petition contended that NAB Lahore office had called him in assets beyond means inquiry. He said an inquiry on same charges was pending with NAB Peshawar and hence an inquiry on the same charges could not be initiated in two different provinces. He therefore termed it a political victimization and prayed to for bail before arrest.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021