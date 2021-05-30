Margalla Hills' fire brought under control

ISLAMABAD: A fire that broke out on Islamabad's scenic Margalla Hills three days back has been brought under control, officials said on Saturday. According to Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials, the blaze erupted at different spots of the hilly area, including Saidupur, Tilhar Village and Pir Sohawa. It was doused after hectic efforts of CDA employees, they said.

CDA Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed himself supervised the firefighting operation, the officials said. They said the fire engulfed around 25 acres in the Pir Sohawa area of Margallah Hills, 12 acres in Saidupur, 15 acres in Tilhar Village.

As many as 200 CDA firefighters, six bowsers, and different vehicles took part in the operation.