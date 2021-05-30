ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
Business Recorder Logo
May 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

602 fresh cases, 35 fatalities: Overall corona positivity rate drops to 2.39pc in Punjab

Recorder Report 30 May 2021

LAHORE: The overall positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has declined to 2.39 percent from previous 3.35 percent, as out of 25,181 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 602 fresh virus cases and 35 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 338,377 and death toll to 9960.

With the recovery of 559 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 308,275. On the other hand, as many as 2,136 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally to 836,702.

Out of 602 Corona positive cases reported across the province of Punjab during the last 24 hours, 525 are stable while 77 are stated to be critical. There is declining trend of positive cases in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad other big cities. During the last 24 hours, Lahore has reported 196 cases and 19 deaths while four each deaths were reported in Rawalpindi and Sargodha, two Rahim Yar Khan and Multan and one each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and D G Khan.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 175214 cases and 4069 deaths, Rawalpindi 25629 cases and 1450 deaths, Faisalabad 20987 cases and 1056 deaths, Multan 17298 cases and 747 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2169 cases and 218 deaths, Bahawalpur 7990 cases and 234 deaths, Gujranwala 8163 cases and 391 deaths, Gujrat 6991 and 110 deaths, Sahiwal 3232 cases and 88 deaths, Sheikhupura 3695 cases and 104 deaths, Sargodha 8220 cases and 258 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5778 cases and 217 deaths, D G Khan 3415 cases and 103 deaths and Sialkot reported 6944 cases and 226 deaths.

Moreover, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 902 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 08 people died, whereas 998 were injured. Out of this, 582 people were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 416 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

On the other hand, the IInd Training for Trainer (TOT) course for 21 participants from different districts of Punjab, to establish Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) in colleges concluded at Emergency Services Academy (ESA) on Saturday.

DG Rescue Services Dr Rizwan Naseer at the closing ceremony took commitment from the RCC trainers for executing the RCC programme in the colleges of your respective districts to train and make students socially responsible to establish healthy safe and resilient communities. He emphasized engaging youth to promote clean and green Pakistan and safety promotion activities. Furthermore, this RCC course would help to have the first aider in every home.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID 19 COVID cases Corona positivity rate third COVID wave

602 fresh cases, 35 fatalities: Overall corona positivity rate drops to 2.39pc in Punjab

FY22 budget to serve IMF interests: Bilawal

Balochistan scrutinising proposal on Reko Diq development

Country witnesses record production of wheat: minister

DKSC project becomes thorny task for govt

PDM rejects electoral reforms

People have rejected IMF, govt: Shehbaz

Govt urged to declare LPG sector tax-free

PM visits NCA nuclear facility

Economy back on path of growth as predicted: Umar

PM’s ‘Agri Transformation Plan’ revolutionary initiative: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.