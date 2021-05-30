602 fresh cases, 35 fatalities: Overall corona positivity rate drops to 2.39pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The overall positivity rate of coronavirus in the province has declined to 2.39 percent from previous 3.35 percent, as out of 25,181 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 602 fresh virus cases and 35 fatalities were reported across Punjab taking the provincial tally of cases to 338,377 and death toll to 9960.

With the recovery of 559 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 308,275. On the other hand, as many as 2,136 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country taking the tally to 836,702.

Out of 602 Corona positive cases reported across the province of Punjab during the last 24 hours, 525 are stable while 77 are stated to be critical. There is declining trend of positive cases in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad other big cities. During the last 24 hours, Lahore has reported 196 cases and 19 deaths while four each deaths were reported in Rawalpindi and Sargodha, two Rahim Yar Khan and Multan and one each in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and D G Khan.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 175214 cases and 4069 deaths, Rawalpindi 25629 cases and 1450 deaths, Faisalabad 20987 cases and 1056 deaths, Multan 17298 cases and 747 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2169 cases and 218 deaths, Bahawalpur 7990 cases and 234 deaths, Gujranwala 8163 cases and 391 deaths, Gujrat 6991 and 110 deaths, Sahiwal 3232 cases and 88 deaths, Sheikhupura 3695 cases and 104 deaths, Sargodha 8220 cases and 258 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 5778 cases and 217 deaths, D G Khan 3415 cases and 103 deaths and Sialkot reported 6944 cases and 226 deaths.

Moreover, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 902 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 08 people died, whereas 998 were injured. Out of this, 582 people were seriously injured and were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 416 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

On the other hand, the IInd Training for Trainer (TOT) course for 21 participants from different districts of Punjab, to establish Rescue Cadet Corps (RCC) in colleges concluded at Emergency Services Academy (ESA) on Saturday.

DG Rescue Services Dr Rizwan Naseer at the closing ceremony took commitment from the RCC trainers for executing the RCC programme in the colleges of your respective districts to train and make students socially responsible to establish healthy safe and resilient communities. He emphasized engaging youth to promote clean and green Pakistan and safety promotion activities. Furthermore, this RCC course would help to have the first aider in every home.

