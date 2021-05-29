World
Blast at Shanghai Petrochemical raw materials pipeline injures eight
- A fire at the site of the explosion has been extinguished and the cause of the blast is under investigation, the company said in a notice posted on its official Weibo social media account.
- Shanghai Petrochemical said in late March that it planned to shut around 50% of the capacity of its refinery and petrochemical facilities for planned maintenance.
29 May 2021
SHENZHEN: Sinopec's Shanghai Petrochemical said on Saturday an explosion had occurred on a pipeline carrying raw materials for making ethylene, injuring eight employees.
A fire at the site of the explosion has been extinguished and the cause of the blast is under investigation, the company said in a notice posted on its official Weibo social media account.
Shanghai Petrochemical said in late March that it planned to shut around 50% of the capacity of its refinery and petrochemical facilities for planned maintenance.
The refinery, which has an annual crude oil processing capacity of 16 million tonnes, was scheduled to carry out the overhaul in April and May.
Current economic turnaround sustainable, says SBP’s Reza Baqir
Blast at Shanghai Petrochemical raw materials pipeline injures eight
Islamabad district administration to fine underage smokers
Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central
India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day
Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above
Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief
Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar
Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF
Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM
Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth
Read more stories
Comments