British royal Kate gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

  • Kate, 39, said she had received the shot at the Science Museum, a prominent tourist attraction not far from Kate's Kensington Palace home in west London.
  • "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."
Reuters 29 May 2021

LONDON: British royal Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, said on Saturday she had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and paid tribute to everyone involved in the rollout of the inoculation programme.

Kate, 39, said she had received the shot at the Science Museum, a prominent tourist attraction not far from Kate's Kensington Palace home in west London.

"Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she said on the Twitter account she shares with her husband, Prince William, along with a picture of her receiving the shot.

"I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

William, 38, said last week he had been given a first dose of vaccine. His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, got her first shot in January and has encouraged others to take up the vaccine, saying it was quick and painless.

Britain is currently offering a COVID-19 vaccine to anyone aged 30 and over, and has given a first dose of vaccine to 38.8 million people.

