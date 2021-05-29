Youm-e-Takbeer: Pakistan committed to promoting world peace: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office Friday said that Pakistan is committed to continuing working towards the promotion of an environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels, as the nation observes Youm-e-Takbeer to mark the day, when the country entered into the club of world's nuclear states on May 28, 1998.

On the occasion of Youm-e-Takbeer, the nation reaffirms its resolve to safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence against any form of aggression.

"Pakistan is committed to continuing working towards the promotion of environment of peace and stability at the regional and global levels. Pakistan has been actively contributing to international efforts for strengthening global norms on arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament and follows latest international standards on export controls, nuclear safety and security at the national level," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

This year, it added that Youm-e-Takbeer has been marked by the inauguration of 1,100 MW K-2 Nuclear Power Plant in Karachi, which adds much valuable, cleaner, reliable and affordable electricity to the national energy mix.

"This underscores the role of nuclear science and technology in the socio-economic development of the country and the welfare of its people," it added.

Besides nuclear power generation, Pakistan has harnessed nuclear technology for public service in diverse areas including cancer diagnosis and treatment, public health, agriculture, environment protection and industry, it added.

"The nation pays its tribute to the contributions of its scientists, engineers and technicians for the security and development of Pakistan," it added.

Twenty-three years ago on May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted nuclear tests, shortly after India's nuclear tests, declaring itself a nuclear weapon state.

