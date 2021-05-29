Menstrual Hygiene Day: Santex holds virtual panel discussion

KARACHI: In observance of the Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day, leading hygiene and personal care company, Santex Products Private Limited organized a virtual panel discussion under the theme of 'Let's Talk.'

The objective to host this discussion was to determine the key challenges faced by women, especially young girls due to lack of adequate menstrual health education and highlight its impact on their confidence and self-esteem.

The session was graced by panelists from different walks of life - from social reformers and policymakers to health experts and athlete activists.

Complying by this year's global theme of 'More Action and Investment,' the focus of discussion was on how prior knowledge of menstruation can help young girls manage their menstrual hygiene with confidence and can cultivate a positive impact on their self-esteem. The speakers were of the shared view that breaking the social stigma attached to menstrual health and hygiene was the first step in ensuring satisfactory women's health and wellbeing. The next steps, as identified by the experts, were to encourage mother-daughter period talk and implementing necessary menstrual hygiene management policies across all key sectors. The session was aimed to provide women safe space to share their concerns and queries.

The discussion concluded with all panelists pledging to destigmatize menstruation as a barrier to wellbeing and promising to support those in need, under the #ItsTimeForAction.

Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed every year on the 28th of May, is a global advocacy initiative that brings together the voices and actions of individuals and authorities to promote good menstrual health and hygiene for all women and girls.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021