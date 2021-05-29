ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Hayatt Med-Tech develops fully-automated Covid-19 Rapid Screening Device

Recorder Report 29 May 2021

NEW YORK CITY: Hayatt Med-Tech, an innovative startup in the medical technology industry, Friday announced the development of Hayatt Thermox-D, a patent pending fully-automated state-of-the-art device capable of performing rapid multi-parameter Covid-19 screening.

This groundbreaking device provides communities and businesses a novel solution to mitigate the risk of infectious disease transmission, allowing them to more safely resume in-person activities and combat the progression of this devastating global pandemic.

Eradication of Covid-19 would require 80-90 percent of the population to acquire and maintain Covid-19 immunity either via prior infection or vaccination in order to achieve herd immunity.

Despite the recent development, approval, and ongoing relentless efforts to ramp up the production of highly effective and safe vaccine options, which have certainly helped to reduce mortality and hospitalisation numbers, herd immunity will not be easily or quickly achieved due to numerous factors.

In the meantime, it is crucial to understand and accept that learning to live with this virus is our new normal.

Utilising technological advancements in devising effective strategies for return to work and in-person activities is essential for re-establishing relative normalcy.

Investing appropriate resources into establishing relatively safe and healthy environments for employees, customers, and community members will lead to instilling trust and confidence in people regarding such establishments, which subsequently will help bring people back.

Hayatt Med-Tech launched the Thermox-D to provide businesses and communities a unique and cost-effective solution to promoting health and safety without sacrificing the core values in employee and customer experience. With succeeding at slowing down the progression of the pandemic being of utmost importance, Thermox-D is designed to help stay ahead of the virus through providing an additional protective measure against Covid-19 by more rigorously and accurately identifying symptoms and potentially preventing transmission of the disease. Utilising the latest in automated screening technology, this cutting-edge integrated device eliminates the necessity for human interface, offers portability, programmed self-disinfection, and an all-in-one body temperature, oxygen saturation level, and pulse rate rapid screening and monitoring capability.

Thermox-D is capable of screening multiple parameters and identifying acute symptoms of Covid-19 within mere 12 seconds, including fully-automated self-disinfection after each and every screening session.

It includes a customisable alarm indicator and will be offered in several models of varying screening capacity. Businesses and organisations in various industries and numerous communities all over the world could significantly benefit from the availability of such an innovative screening device as the first line of defence against Covid-19.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

