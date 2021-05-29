Transportation: Ogra to bring LPG bowsers into regulatory regime

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) moved forward to bring LPG bowsers for transportation of LPG into the regulatory regime, and issued adequate number of licenses to carry/transport LPG. The list of licensed LPG bowsers along-with licensing mechanism/criteria has been placed at the Ogra's website.

Furthermore, only licensed bowsers will be allowed to carry and transport LPG within the country in the near future and the bulk sellers are anticipated to be prudent for the safety of both public and material.

They are also expected to be vigilant to undertake due diligence of the bowsers before moving the LPG.

The Ogra resolves to ensure public safety and seeks cooperation of all stakeholders for safe handling of LPG supply chain by ensuring international safety standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021