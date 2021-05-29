Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Friday (May 28, 2021).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 156.90 153.30 GBP 222.68 217.54 EUR 191.27 186.83 JPY 1.4277 1.3948 SAR 41.87 40.82 AED 42.73 41.72 =====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021