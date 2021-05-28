ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

We're TotalEnergies: French oil major gets green rebrand

  • Campaigners say transition too slow.
  • IEA has said new fossil fuel projects need to stop this year.
  • Rebranding takes immediate effect.
Reuters 28 May 2021

PARIS: Oil and gas group Total won more than 90% backing for its climate plan to gradually reduce its emissions on Friday, when shareholders also voted overwhelmingly in favour of its rebrand as TotalEnergies to mark its shift to renewable energy.

Some shareholders had campaigned to reject Total's green goals as not ambitious enough, echoing growing investor rebellions in the sector.

Demands for oil companies to speed up the shift from fossil fuel reached a crescendo this week as a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to greatly increase greenhouse emission cuts and Exxon Mobil battled with an activist investor over its record on climate change.

Total's climate strategy, which lays out its aim to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, was backed by 91.88% of shareholders voting at its annual meeting.

"This outcome is, I think, the best response to commentators who predicted, and in some cases even hoped for an investor rebellion against the company, and responds to those who act more as activists than shareholders," Chairman and Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said.

The rebranding, which takes effect immediately, was backed by 99.88% of votes.

Total is investing in a pivot towards renewable energy with solar or wind power projects.

It is seeking to derive revenues from electricity production, and reduce its reliance on oil products, including with staggered targets to 2030, and mirroring moves by rivals to try to cut emissions.

'GREEN ENERGY MAJOR'

Pouyanne said he wanted the company to become a "green energy major", but said a more radical shift would not be appropriate as the company needs to fund its transition from revenues derived from fossil fuels.

The International Energy Agency has said new fossil fuel projects must stop this year if the world wants to reach net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century, a faster pace than envisaged so far by oil producers, including Total.

"Without new oil projects, global oil production is set to naturally drop by about 4% to 5% every year," Pouyanne told the shareholder meeting, while oil demand was projected to only start tailing off from 2030. "Without new oil projects, it's highly likely that oil prices would reach new highs," he said.

Non-governmental organisations and some investors spoke out against what they saw as an overly conservative approach.

Bruce Duguid, head of stewardship at the governance advisory arm of asset manager Federated Hermes, which holds shares in Total, said he had not supported the transition plan.

"The challenge is there's just not sufficient evidence it's aligned with the Paris goals," he said, referring to the UN accord on curbing climate change.

Lucie Pinson, founder and executive director at Reclaim Finance, a non-governmental organisation, accused Total of greenwash and said its shareholders had "voted willingly for climate chaos".

Royal Dutch Shell renewable energy Total Oil and gas group TotalEnergies

We're TotalEnergies: French oil major gets green rebrand

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with UN medals posthumously

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters