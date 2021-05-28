Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at break
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.63 percent, or 183.98 points, to 29,297.18.
28 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Friday's morning session with fresh gains, putting them on course for a healthy finish to a positive week, following upbeat US economic data.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.63 percent, or 183.98 points, to 29,297.18.
IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?
Hong Kong stocks up at break
Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance
Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir
Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff
Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals
CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn
CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar
Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks
Yusuf Khan made secretary finance
Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc
FBR says ready to address exporters’ issues
Read more stories
Comments