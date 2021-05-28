‘Pakistan safest country for minorities’

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan is the safest country in the world for minorities but massacres of minorities are taking place in India.

According to a message received here, he said this while talking to a delegation from the Sikh community in the United States.

The governor maintained that the people of different faiths and religions are living in harmony in Pakistan and practicing their rights with freedom. International organizations as well as the United States should take note of Indian atrocities so that minorities in India can have protection and religious freedom. He further said the PTI government is fulfilling its responsibility of ensuring the provision of rights to all minorities in Pakistan.

