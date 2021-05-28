Islamic Finance: IBA-CEIF online training for Shari’ah scholars

KARACHI: The Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance (CEIF), IBA is conducting an online course on Islamic Finance for Ulema & Shari’ah scholars to provide in-depth understanding of Islamic Financing, Economic & Banking concepts and the related Shari’ah principles governing Islamic Finance.

The course was started on May 26, 2021 and will continue for next one month.

The course is uniquely designed to provide the participants insights to various elements of Islamic Finance together with the latest practices adopted by the industry.

This is the first time IBA CEIF is offering an online course for Ulema & Shari’ah scholars. Approximately 100 participants from various parts of the country are enrolled in this course including a large number of Aalima (female religious scholars).

This course is being offered free of cost in order to create awareness of Islamic Banking & Finance.

