HIS running 84 Covid vaccination centres in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Integra-ted Health Services (IHS) under its management health facilities is running 84 Covid Vaccination...
Recorder Report 28 May 2021

HYDERABAD: Integrated Health Services (IHS) under its management health facilities is running 84 Covid Vaccination Centers in 20 districts across Sindh. Details released from HIS’s Hyderabad Management Unit said out of eight districts of Hyderabad region including Latifabad, Sindh Government Hospital Kohsar, four of Jamshoro district’s rural health centers Sun, Jhanghara, Arazi and Bhan Saeedabad, five centers of Mirpurkhas, three of Dadu and Matiari, Thar Parkar, Umerkot, and two rural health centers in Tando Allahyar. While Covid vaccine has been provided at Bulri Shah Karim Hospital in Tando Muhammad Khan district. Dr Ashuthama, IHS media Consultant, further said alike vaccines are being administered in the rural health centers and tahseel headquarter hospitals of upper Sindh. These include 11 CVC in Khairpur Mir’s, eight in Larkana, six in Shikarpur district. Similarly, vaccination centers are established and running in 4 health facilities in Kashmore, three in Jacobabad, 3 in Qambar and 2 in Sukkur.

Besides these vaccination centers in the districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division; vaccination is going on in 12 tehsils and rural centers Naushero Feroze. The service is being provided in 5 and 6 health centers in Sanghar and Shaheed Benazirabad districts respectively. In the initial phase, people over the age of 60 years have been vaccinated, afterward, as per notification of the health department, various age groups facilitated accordingly.

Dr Ashothama said people should ensure that their elders and eligible age group family members are vaccinated. IHS CVCs arrangements have been made to deal with any emergencies at these centers under the supervision of Covid trained senior health care staff, strictly following the protocol issued by the Health Department and SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

