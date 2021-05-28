KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 27, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 2,380,736,304 1,124,584,415 49,963,392,647 26,622,627,839 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 11,932,153,338 (11,098,055,711) 834,097,627 Local Individuals 33,199,025,133 (33,969,794,076) (770,768,943) Local Corporates 15,863,853,021 (15,927,181,705) (63,328,684) ===============================================================================

