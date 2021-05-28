Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
28 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 27, 2021).
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
2,380,736,304 1,124,584,415 49,963,392,647 26,622,627,839
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 11,932,153,338 (11,098,055,711) 834,097,627
Local Individuals 33,199,025,133 (33,969,794,076) (770,768,943)
Local Corporates 15,863,853,021 (15,927,181,705) (63,328,684)
