Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
28 May 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (May 27, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 154.65 154.57 154.40 154.18 154.01 153.76 153.49
EUR 188.59 188.56 188.47 188.31 188.20 188.01 187.79
GBP 218.27 218.16 217.94 217.62 217.39 217.05 216.66
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.