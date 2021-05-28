KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Thursday (May 27, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 154.65 154.57 154.40 154.18 154.01 153.76 153.49 EUR 188.59 188.56 188.47 188.31 188.20 188.01 187.79 GBP 218.27 218.16 217.94 217.62 217.39 217.05 216.66 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021