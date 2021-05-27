ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.68%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.59 Decreased By ▼ -12.91 (-13.96%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.63%)
DGKC 122.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.07%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
HASCOL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 77.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.25%)
HUMNL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.02%)
JSCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.84%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
PAEL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.41%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.56%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.83%)
PRL 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
PTC 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.1%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.52%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
TRG 179.75 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (2.13%)
UNITY 45.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
BR100 5,099 Increased By ▲ 17.2 (0.34%)
BR30 26,594 Increased By ▲ 89.39 (0.34%)
KSE100 46,981 Increased By ▲ 268.95 (0.58%)
KSE30 19,205 Increased By ▲ 118.78 (0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Nigeria naira drops to near 3-1/2 year low on black market

  • The naira hit 500 per dollar on the black market in November, a more than 3-1/2-year low.
Reuters 27 May 2021

ABUJA: Nigeria's naira dropped 1.2% to 493 per dollar, nearing a three-and-half year low on the black market, on Thursday.

The central bank has weakened its spot rate after moving to unify the currency's official rates with the traded market rates, traders said, effectively letting the naira weaken by 7.7%.

The black market rate weakened after the central bank on Tuesday abandoned its official rate of 380 naira, which it has held since July last year. The naira traded officially at 410 to the dollar on Thursday.

The naira hit 500 per dollar on the black market in November, a more than 3-1/2-year low.

