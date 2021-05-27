Markets
Nigeria naira drops to near 3-1/2 year low on black market
- The naira hit 500 per dollar on the black market in November, a more than 3-1/2-year low.
27 May 2021
ABUJA: Nigeria's naira dropped 1.2% to 493 per dollar, nearing a three-and-half year low on the black market, on Thursday.
The central bank has weakened its spot rate after moving to unify the currency's official rates with the traded market rates, traders said, effectively letting the naira weaken by 7.7%.
The black market rate weakened after the central bank on Tuesday abandoned its official rate of 380 naira, which it has held since July last year. The naira traded officially at 410 to the dollar on Thursday.
The naira hit 500 per dollar on the black market in November, a more than 3-1/2-year low.
Pakistan, Russia to sign amended gas project agreement on Friday
Nigeria naira drops to near 3-1/2 year low on black market
Pakistan vaccinates close to 300k people in a day
Pakistan committed to beat climate change, reverse its effects: PM Imran
Rs48bn for Ehsaas-II approved
Israel's attacks on Gaza may constitute 'war crimes': UN rights chief
Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation
‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’
Bestway Cement announces greenfield plant in Mianwali
EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation
BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares
WhatsApp sues India govt
Read more stories
Comments