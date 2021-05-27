Pakistan, Russia to sign amended gas project agreement on Friday

Pakistan and Russia are set to formally sign an amended Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the flagship project of the North-South Gas Pipeline (NSGPP) on Friday.

The pipeline being built by Russia extends 1,100 km from Pakistan’s Punjab province to the port city of Karachi.

According to Pakistani officials, the project is expected to cost around $2.25 billion. The Russian officials are yet to finalize their estimate.

“Under the revised IGA, Pakistan will be having the major shareholding with 74 percent stakes in the pipeline of 1,122 kilometers from Karachi (Port Qasim) to Kasur (Punjab). And Russia will have 26 percent equity,” a senior official from Pakistan’s energy Ministry told The News.

According to Bloomberg, Pakistan will have a majority share of 51% to 74% in the project, while Russia will own the rest.

“Once the amended agreement is signed, both sides will have to sign within 60 days the shareholding agreement, heads of agreement under various commercial arrangements and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company will also be constituted that will materialize the project,” The News reported.

Pakistan and Russia signed an agreement to build the North-South gas pipeline in 2015. According to the agreement, Russia was to finance 85 percent of the pipeline project, The News reported. The pipeline was to be developed on the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model whereby Russia had to transfer the project ownership to Pakistan after 25 years of its commissioning.

The project has barely moved since 2015 largely due to disagreements over fees and US sanctions against Russian state conglomerate Rostec.

The US has imposed sanctions on numerous Russian entities over the 2014 annexation of the Crimea Peninsula from Ukraine.

It is expected that the project's construction will start later this year.