ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Russia sign amended North-South Gas Pipeline agreement

  • Pakistan has majority stake in the project
  • Initial agreement was signed in 2015, but disagreements have led to its delay
BR Web Desk Updated 29 May 2021

In a landmark decision, Pakistan and Russia have formally signed an amended Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the flagship project of the North-South Gas Pipeline (NSGPP) on Friday.

The pipeline being built by Russia extends 1,122 km from Pakistan’s Punjab province (Kasur) to Port Qasim (Karachi).

According to a press release, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Shafqat Ali Khan, signed the protocol to the IGA along with Nikolai Shulginov, Minister for Energy, Russian Federation, in Moscow.

The project has been renamed as Pakistan Stream Gas Pipeline (SPV) and is to be set up within 60 days of signing, as part of the agreement.

“The IGA has been updated as a protocol to reflect the utilization of GIDC and continued partnership with Russia to build the project. This has happened after successful negotiations conducted between Pakistan’s Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and Russian Ministry of Energy,” a statement from the Ministry of Energy said.

According to Pakistani officials, the project is expected to cost around $2.25 billion.

“Under the revised IGA, Pakistan will be having the major shareholding with 74 percent stakes in the pipeline of 1,122 kilometers from Karachi (Port Qasim) to Kasur (Punjab). And Russia will have 26 percent equity,” a senior official from Pakistan’s energy Ministry told The News.

According to Bloomberg, Pakistan will have a majority share of 51% to 74% in the project, while Russia will own the rest.

“Once the amended agreement is signed, both sides will have to sign within 60 days the shareholding agreement, heads of the agreement under various commercial arrangements, and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) company will also be constituted that will materialize the project,” The News reported.

Pakistan and Russia signed an agreement to build the North-South gas pipeline in 2015. According to the agreement, Russia was to finance 85 percent of the pipeline project, The News reported. The pipeline was to be developed on the build, own, operate, and transfer (BOOT) model whereby Russia had to transfer the project ownership to Pakistan after 25 years of its commissioning.

The project has barely moved since 2015 largely due to disagreements over fees and US sanctions against Russian state conglomerate Rostec.

The US has imposed sanctions on numerous Russian entities over the 2014 annexation of the Crimea Peninsula from Ukraine.

gas pipeline Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Port Qasim Karachi Pakistan and Russia IGA agreement

Pakistan, Russia sign amended North-South Gas Pipeline agreement

Islamabad district administration to fine underage smokers

Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central

India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above

Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Policy rate stays unchanged to support growth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.