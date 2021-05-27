Reko Diq case: Pakistan emerges successful: governor

LAHORE: Reacting to the decision of the high court in the British Virgin Islands, Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Wednesday that Pakistan has emerged successful in the Reko Diq case and the government will ensure to safeguard every single penny of the national exchequer.

In a statement issued from the Governor’s House here, the governor said that the world is acknowledging the country’s economic development and stability, but the Opposition is unable to tolerate economic progress, adding that the constitutional reforms are the reflection of the public’s aspirations but the Opposition is giving priority to personal interest over national interest. Provision of basic facilities to the public is the top priority of the government and the government is taking practical steps to implement reforms, he added.

He said, “I have been saying from day one that the Opposition parties have their own interests so they can never be united, and time is proving that the Opposition parties lack single narrative and they have lost the public’s support as well.”

The PTI government and its coalition parties are united and the government will easily get the budget passed.

Both the Federal and Punjab governments will bring new schemes for the people’s welfare in budgets, he added. The governor said that Pakistan has advocated the case of Palestinians on the diplomatic front. The key to peace in the world is in resolving the issues of Palestine and Kashmir.

