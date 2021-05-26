ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan led PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

  • He said that there were no chances of imposition of governor rule in Sindh.
APP 26 May 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan led PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure without any hurdles.

There were no any factions within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said while talking to media at Karachi Airport.

He said that there were no chances of imposition of governor rule in Sindh.

The Minister said although the law and order was a provincial chapter however PM had directed him to visit the megalopolis to review the law and order situation and submit the report.

He added that he would be conducting meetings with Sindh Governor, Chief Minister and Rangers officials to discuss the law and order situation of the city.

To a question about operation in Katcha area of Shikarpur, Sheikh Rasheed replied that he would be discussing the matter with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. All needed support would be provided to provincial government for maintenance of peace in the area, if asked.

Replying to another query, the Federal Minister answered that the Interior Ministry had not issued a single arm license during the tenure of PM Imran Khan.

Responding to another question, Sheikh Rasheed reiterated that all out efforts would be made to eliminate the menace of drugs from Karachi. For the purpose, he said, he would take the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities on board.

The Interior Minister said that half of the officers of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been changed while the rest would also be changed sooner.

Sindh Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad governor rule constitutional tenure

Imran Khan led PTI govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Sheikh Rasheed

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

PSX records highest daily volume in history

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters