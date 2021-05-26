ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SBP to announce Monetary Policy on Friday

  • The MPC would review key trends and prospects in the real, external and fiscal sectors, and the resulting outlook for monetary conditions and inflation.
APP 26 May 2021

KARACHI: Monetary Policy Committee of State Bank of Pakistan will meet on Friday, May 28 in Karachi to decide about Monetary Policy for next two months.

It would be the first MPC meeting after announcement of a half-yearly schedule of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings on a rolling basis aimed at making the process of monetary policy formulation more predictable and transparent.

The MPC would review key trends and prospects in the real, external and fiscal sectors, and the resulting outlook for monetary conditions and inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee, in its March 19 meeting, decided to maintain the policy rate at 7 percent noting continued recovery of growth and employment coupled with improvement in business sentiment.

On the basis of improved prospects for manufacturing and monetary and fiscal stimulus provided during Covid, the MPC had updated growth projections for FY21 at around 3 percent while average inflation in FY21 was estimated to fall to the 5-7 percent target range over the medium-term.

The committee also indicated potential risks due to the emergence of a third, more virulent wave of Covid in Pakistan.

The MPC noted that despite the recent slight uptick in market yields, financial conditions remain appropriately accommodative given continued slack in the economy, on-going fiscal consolidation and well contained risks to financial stability. Following a seasonal contraction due to retirement of working capital loans in January, private sector credit has resumed its expansionary trend across all major lending categories.

Through FY21 so far, private sector credit has surpassed last year’s corresponding levels on the back of a sizable expansion in fixed investment loans and consumer financing, primarily due to the lower interest rate environment as well as the SBP’s subsidized refinancing schemes, especially LTFF and TERF, MPC observed.

The committee forecast that headline inflation may continue to remain elevated in coming months due to administered prices and base effects, underlying price pressures from the demand-side or second-round effects should remain contained.

Looking further ahead, this year’s upcoming round of wage negotiations, next year’s budget, and the path of domestic energy prices and international commodity prices may have an important bearing on the inflation trajectory, the policy statement remarked and vowed that the MPC will monitor these developments carefully and react to them appropriately when needed.

SBP MPC monetary policy

SBP to announce Monetary Policy on Friday

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

PSX records highest daily volume in history

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters