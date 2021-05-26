Markets
Global oil deficit seen at 1mn bpd, Russia's Novak says
- He added that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+.
26 May 2021
TORZHOK: Global oil deficit is currently seen at around 1 million barrels per day, Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Wednesday.
He added that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, should take into account possible increase in oil production by Iran when considering its further steps.
