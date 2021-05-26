ANL 31.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.58%)
ASC 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 91.07 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.83%)
BOP 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.18%)
DGKC 122.75 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.45%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.44%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
HASCOL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 77.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.92%)
JSCL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.57%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
MLCF 46.11 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
PAEL 33.19 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.63%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 86.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.93%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.52%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.77%)
UNITY 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.5%)
WTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.93%)
BR100 5,053 Increased By ▲ 38.71 (0.77%)
BR30 26,246 Increased By ▲ 237.74 (0.91%)
KSE100 46,645 Increased By ▲ 344.68 (0.74%)
KSE30 19,065 Increased By ▲ 166.95 (0.88%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
272424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Tiger Woods seen without walking boot in Florida girl's Instagram post

  • The 15-time major champion had indicated in an Instagram post in April that his recovery was coming along, but slowly.
AFP 26 May 2021

LOS ANGELES: Tiger Woods popped up on Instagram on Monday as a Florida girl who is fighting cancer posted a photo of herself with the golf superstar after meeting him at a soccer park.

Woods, who suffered severe leg injuries in a one-car crash in California in February, was on crutches with a compression stocking but no walking boot on his right leg.

The photo was posted by 10-year-old Luna Perrone, who calls herself in her Instagram profile "One tough girl battling Ewing's Sarcoma (rare bone cancer)" and a "soccer legend."

"I got to have a quick chat with @tigerwoods this weekend when I bumped into him at the soccer fields!" Perrone wrote. "He told me to 'stay strong' which has always been my goal! Stay strong physically and mentally and inspire others to do the same! No matter what you are going through YOU GOT THIS!!!"

The 15-time major champion had indicated in an Instagram post in April that his recovery was coming along, but slowly.

He'd offered no further information since then -- although he did tweet congratulations to old rival Phil Mickelson on his PGA Championship victory on Sunday.

Florida California Phil Mickelson TigerWoods

Tiger Woods seen without walking boot in Florida girl's Instagram post

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Syria polling stations open as Assad seeks fourth term

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Blinken meets Abbas, vows to rebuild relations

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters