LWMC to complete hiring of 3,000 employees: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has disclosed that the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will soon complete the hiring of 3,000 employees; "We want to see Lahore beautiful and green, and we have planned to make the city beautiful in the next 15 days".

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting that was held here on Tuesday to review arrangements for keeping the province clean. Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas, Commissioner Lahore Division Captain Usman Younis (R), Punjab Local Government Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, LWMC Chairman, WASA MD, Parks and Horticulture (PHA) DG and other officials were present in the meeting.

Dr Rashid said they are trying their best to keep the provincial metropolis clean and green; "Waste is being regularly disposed on daily basis from key spots in the city. The LWMC is also working on night operations to keep the city clean. On average, around 6000 ton waste is disposed from the city on daily basis," she added.

She appealed to the people to place their waste in LMWC containers instead of throwing them on roads. She also said that the PHA is taking measures to beautify Lahore and they must develop an integrated strategy to make Lahore clean. "All institutions must notify focal persons for coordination and effective service delivery. The drains of the city have to be specially focused. We are also working on strategy to reduce pollution level in the city besides enhancing aesthetics of main roads," she added.

