ANL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
DGKC 120.99 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.99%)
EPCL 51.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.84%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.08%)
HASCOL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
HUBC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.03%)
JSCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1%)
KAPCO 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.7%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.69%)
LOTCHEM 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.02%)
MLCF 45.71 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PAEL 32.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.38%)
PIBTL 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.45%)
POWER 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.53%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.48%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 42.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
TRG 171.07 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (0.93%)
UNITY 43.40 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (5.72%)
WTL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (5.05%)
BR100 5,014 Increased By ▲ 41.29 (0.83%)
BR30 26,008 Increased By ▲ 205.84 (0.8%)
KSE100 46,301 Increased By ▲ 203.55 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,898 Increased By ▲ 117.68 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
LWMC to complete hiring of 3,000 employees: minister

Recorder Report 26 May 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has disclosed that the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) will soon complete the hiring of 3,000 employees; "We want to see Lahore beautiful and green, and we have planned to make the city beautiful in the next 15 days".

She expressed these views while addressing a meeting that was held here on Tuesday to review arrangements for keeping the province clean. Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas, Commissioner Lahore Division Captain Usman Younis (R), Punjab Local Government Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, LWMC Chairman, WASA MD, Parks and Horticulture (PHA) DG and other officials were present in the meeting.

Dr Rashid said they are trying their best to keep the provincial metropolis clean and green; "Waste is being regularly disposed on daily basis from key spots in the city. The LWMC is also working on night operations to keep the city clean. On average, around 6000 ton waste is disposed from the city on daily basis," she added.

She appealed to the people to place their waste in LMWC containers instead of throwing them on roads. She also said that the PHA is taking measures to beautify Lahore and they must develop an integrated strategy to make Lahore clean. "All institutions must notify focal persons for coordination and effective service delivery. The drains of the city have to be specially focused. We are also working on strategy to reduce pollution level in the city besides enhancing aesthetics of main roads," she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

